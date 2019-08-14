Alan Bowman on Earl Campbell Award watch list

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech sophomore quarterback Alan Bowman was named Tuesday to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which is presented annually to the top offensive player in the FBS with ties to the state of Texas.

This is the third preseason watch list for Bowman, who was also named to the Davey O’Brien Award and Maxwell Award watch lists this summer. The Grapevine, Texas, native is one of four Big 12 quarterbacks on the Earl Campbell list, joining Sam Ehlinger (Texas), Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma) and Tanner Mordecai (Oklahoma). He is one of only four sophomores recognized.

Bowman was among the top freshmen in the country a year ago as he threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns despite playing in only eight games due to a pair of injuries. He averaged 329.8 yards per game, which ranked fourth nationally and led all freshmen quarterbacks.

In the process, Bowman snapped both the Big 12 and Texas Tech freshman records for single-game passing after torching Houston for 605 yards through the air in only his second career start. Bowman became only the third freshman in NCAA history to throw for at least 600 yards in a game, joining the likes of David Neill (Nevada) and Luke Falk (Washington State).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in the FBS who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically tenacity in persistent and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals.

In addition the nominee must meet one of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school and/or played as a Texas-based junior college or a four-year Division I Texas university.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award will trim its watch list to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 15, 2020.

Bowman and the Red Raiders open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 against Montana State from Jones AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. with coverage provided by FSN and the Texas Tech Sports Network.