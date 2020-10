AMES, Iowa — Alan Bowman got the start for Texas Tech Saturday against No. 24 Iowa State.

Bowman left in the first quarter of Texas Tech’s game against Kansas State last week with an ankle injury.

Going into the Iowa State game, Bowman had completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 784 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Bowman was replaced by Utah State transfer Henry Colombi against the Wildcats. Texas Tech lost that game 31-21.

Texas Tech vs. Iowa State can be found on KAMC.