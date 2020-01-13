Alexis Tucker named Big 12 Freshman of the Week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Alexis Tucker was named the Big 12’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this season.

Tucker went for 12 points and nine rebounds in the Lady Raiders’ win over TCU on Wednesday. Against Kansas State on Saturday, Tucker had 16 points and four rebounds.

Tucker has been a welcome addition to Marlene Stollings’ team this season, averaging 14.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. She has shot the ball efficiently as well, making 61.1 percent of her looks from the field.

The Lady Raiders are 1-2 in Big 12 play after an undefeated non-conference run, falling to Iowa State and Kansas State but winning at TCU.

They are in action next at Texas on Wednesday night. The game tips at 7 p.m.