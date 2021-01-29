All-Big 12 offensive tackle T.J. Storment transfers to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former TCU offensive Tackle T.J. Storment has joined Texas Tech, Matt Wells announced Friday.

Storment started seven games for the Horned Frogs in 2020, and earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team.

“We’re excited to add an offensive lineman with T.J.’s experience and skill level,” Wells said. “T.J. will provide a veteran presence with our offensive line and our team, and we are excited to welcome him to the Red Raider family.”

We've added an All-Big 12 performer in the trenches 💪



Please help us welcome graduate transfer @TJStorment72‼️#WeUsOur | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/j1jmjdDTA0 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 30, 2021

Texas Tech is the fifth stop in Storment’s college football career. He attended Old Dominion out of high school for two years, spent one year at Fullerton College and played the 2019 season at Colorado State before transferring to TCU.

Storment received a waiver from the Big 12 Friday to transfer within the conference, making him eligible for the 2021 season, according to Texas Tech.

The Statesville, NC native will enroll at Texas Tech in time for spring workouts, according to the university.