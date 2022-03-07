LUBBOCK, Texas — Western Kentucky offensive lineman Cole Spencer announced Monday that he will transfer to Texas Tech.

Spencer was named to the All-Conference USA First Team for his performance in the 2021 season.

At WKU, he was coached by current Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley and Red Raider offensive line coach Stephen Hamby.

Spencer was part of an offensive line unit that permitted just 17 sacks all season, which was 12th-best in FBS football on a per-game basis. WKU’s 44.2 points per game was the second-best average nationally.

Spencer played at WKU from 2017-2021. He redshirted the 2018 season with an injury. He stands 6-foot-4, weighs 300 pounds and originally hails from Louisville, Kentucky.