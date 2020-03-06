REPLAY – All12 Courtside: Regular season play down to its last weekend as teams fight for postseason position

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the Big 12 Tournament on the horizon, the Kansas Jayhawks are looking to lock up the top seed on Saturday and an outright conference title. Following a stunning defeat to TCU, the Baylor Bears sit alone in second place after pacing the race most of the season.

The Jayhawks can claim the title for themselves with a win at Texas Tech on Saturday. But a loss coupled with a Bears win over West Virginia not only would lead to a shared title, it would hand Baylor the top seed.

Elsewhere on All12 Courtside, all roads lead to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament next week. A number of teams are vying for the third seed, with Texas Tech, Texas, OU and West Virginia all playing for a chance to avoid the top seed until Saturday’s championship.

All12 Courtside will have full coverage in Kansas City from opening tip to confetti flying from the rafters next week.