Andrei Savrasov transfers to Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Georgia — Former Texas Tech forward Andrei Savrasov will continue his career at Georgia Southern, he announced on Tuesday.

Savrasov entered the transfer portal on May 14 after averaging 1.1 points and 1.0 rebounds per game in his freshman season at Texas Tech. Tuesday, he officially selected Georgia Southern as his destination.

At Georgia Southern, Savrasov will play for Chris Beard’s former assistant Brian Burg, who took the school’s head coaching gig earlier this offseason. Burg also brought former Texas Tech chief of staff Tim MacAllister with him.

Savrasov and Russel Tchewa are the two players that decided to transfer from from Texas Tech after the 2019-20 season. Tchewa ended up at South Florida.

While Savrasov and Tchewa are gone, Chris Beard has done work to renovate his roster during the offseason. He brought in transfers Jamarius Burton from Wichita State and Marcus Santos-Silva from VCU, and is still working on bringing in new targets, such as Georgetown’s Mac McClung.

