Antonio Huffman joins Texas Tech staff

LUBBOCK, Texas - Texas Tech football coach Matt Wells continues to put together his staff and his latest piece is a familar face.

Former Red Raider defensive back Antonio Huffman returns to Lubbock as chief of staff, a Texas Tech official confirmed the news on Thursday.

Huffman has spent the last seven seasons with Mike Leach at Washington State.

He played for Texas Tech from 2003 to 2006 and following his playing career he spent time as the Red Raiders director of player personnel and assistant recruiting coordinator.

A Tech official also confirmed the addition of Paul Randolph as defensive line coach. He comes from Memphis where he held the same position with the Tigers.