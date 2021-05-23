Arizona big man Daniel Batcho signs with Texas Tech

Texas Tech assistant coach Mark Adams yells out to the players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee State, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mark Adams largely focused on the perimeter with his first signings as Texas Tech head coach, but he finally landed a big man Sunday when Arizona transfer Daniel Batcho signed a financial aide agreement with the Red Raiders.

Batcho stands 6-foot-11, making him the only one of Texas Tech’s eight signees taller than 6-6.

He spent one year at Arizona but did not play, using a redshirt. He originally hails from Paris, France and chose the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Miami, Virginia Tech and other schools.

Batcho had a distinguished international career before coming to the United States for college. He was the MVP of the of the Euroleague Basketball Next Generation Tournament in Belgrade in February 2020, according to a Texas Tech press release.

He has all four years of college eligibility remaining.

Adams has signed seven players in addition to Batcho: