Arizona transfer linebacker Colin Schooler commits to Texas Tech

Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler (7) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech made another splash in the transfer portal Sunday as former Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler committed to the Red Raiders.

Schooler was a standout in three years with the Wildcats. He accumulated 313 tackles, 46 tackles for loss, nine sacks and four interceptions. He also made at least 96 tackles in all three seasons.

He is a graduate transfer, so he will be able to play for Texas Tech in the 2020 season.

Schooler broke onto the scene as a true freshman for Arizona in 2017 with 96 tackles and two interceptions. He earned the Pac-12’s Freshman Defensive Player of the Year award and was named a Freshman All-American.

He was a Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention in all three years as a Wildcat. In 2018, the Associated Press named him First Team All Pac-12.

Schooler’s 46 tackles for loss are the most of any active FBS player.

He had eight tackles in Arizona’s game against Texas Tech last season.

A native of Mission Viejo, California, Schooler was ranked a 4-star prospect by 247Sports coming out of high school. However Arizona was the only Power Five school to offer him.

Now, he joins former Michigan State linebacker Brandon Bouyer-Randle, former LSU safety Eric Monroe and former Texas A&M defensive lineman Tyree Wilson as big-time defensive players to join the Red Raiders ahead of the 2020 season.