LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Adonis Arms said on Twitter that he would be fine after leaving Saturday’s game against West Virginia with an injury.

Arms went up for a dunk and fell hard on his right side after contact from WVU’s Gabe Osabuohien.

“Thank you for all the wishes and prayers! I’m going to be fine. In His time,” Arms said.

Mark Adams said after the game that Arms’ X-rays came back negative.

In his first season at Texas Tech, Arms has started 11 of the team’s 23 games and is averaging 7.8 points per game.