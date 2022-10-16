LAWRENCE, Kansas – Texas Tech extending its winning streak to four straight with a 2-1 win over Kansas Sunday at Rock Chalk Park.

Ashleigh Williams scored both goals for the Red Raiders, giving the sophomore six goals over the last four matches.

“Ashleigh has just been nails,” head coach Tom Stone said. “She got away from the little things to put herself in position to score, but she is now scoring those goals both that she is having to commit too, and the goals that she is there to clean up for us. Without her mentality today, we probably wouldn’t have won.”

With the win, the Red Raiders (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) move into a tie for second in the Big 12 standings with TCU.

Texas Tech returns home to host Baylor at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Seniors Charlotte Teeter and Sierra Jones will be honored at the game.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)