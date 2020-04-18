Atlanta Dream select TTU star Brittany Brewer in WNBA Draft

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream selected Texas Tech star Brittany Brewer 17th overall in the second round of the 2020 WNBA Draft Friday night.

Brewer is the first Lady Raider to be drafted since Erin Grant in 2006, and the eighth overall.

The 6’5″ center played four years in Lubbock, averaging 16.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game as a senior. For her outstanding season, she was named an All-American honorable mention.

Her signature game came against Louisiana-Monroe, when she recorded a 12-point, 14-rebound, 16-block triple double. The 16 blocks tied an NCAA single game record.

Brewer’s new team finished just 8-26 last season, last in the WNBA.