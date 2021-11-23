Austin McNamara named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week

Texas Tech place kicker Austin McNamara (31) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Tuscon, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech punter Austin McNamara was named the Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State.

McNamara booted nine balls for 508 yards, setting an FBS record with eight punts of 50 yards or longer.

His longest punt of the day went 70 yards and he downed four inside the 20-yard line.

Texas Tech has now had a specialist honored for a weekly award in two consecutive weeks. Kicker Jonathan Garibay won the Special Teams Player of the Week award last week, when he kicked a game-winning, 62-yard field goal against Iowa State.