Austin McNamara named to Ray Guy Award Final Candidate List

LUBBOCK, Texas — Freshman Austin McNamara is one of five Big 12 punters named Ray Guy Award candidates by the Augusta Sports Council and the award on Wednesday.

McNamara leads all freshmen punters in the nation with a 44.7 yards per kick average, the 18th best in the NCAA and second highest in the Big 12. His career longest punt was a 66-yard kick at Oklahoma in which he finished with a career high 48.5 average.

He’s joined on the list by Kyle Thompson (Kansas), Devin Anctil (K-State), Ryan Bujcevski (Texas) and Josh Growden (West Virginia).

The Ray Guy award is given annually to the nation’s top punter. The list will narrow down to 10 semifinalists on Nov. 19. The award will be presented live during The Home Depot College Football Awards show airing on ESPN on Dec. 12.