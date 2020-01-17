Avery Benson earns full scholarship

LUBBOCK, Texas — Avery Benson has established himself as a critical piece to Texas Tech’s basketball team this season, and he was rewarded for it with a full scholarship.

Benson announced the news on Twitter Friday morning.

Yesterday my dreams came true and I was able to earn a full Athletic scholarship here at Texas Tech! I love this family more than anything! Thank you to every Coach, Player, GA, and Manager that has helped me! #wreckem #4:1 pic.twitter.com/6rccuPCso6 — Avery Benson (@TheRealADB_3) January 17, 2020

Benson came to Texas Tech as a walk-on, but established himself as a key rotation player with his hustle and shooting.

He had his best game of the season against No. 1 Louisville, where his 10 points were crucial in the Red Raiders’ upset win. He is averaging 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds per game on the season and is shooting 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Springdale, Arkansas native is a redshirt sophomore, so he will be on Texas Tech’s roster for two more seasons.