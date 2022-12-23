IRVING, Texas – For the second time this season, freshman Bailey Maupin has been selected as Big 12 Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Friday.



For the week, the Gruver product scored 11 points in both games, recording her eighth and ninth 10-point games of the season.



Maupin led the Lady Raiders in scoring in Thursday’s 59-38 victory over UC Riverside, helping extend the Lady Raiders winning streak to 10 games in-a-row.



With Thursday’s victory over UC-R, the Lady Raiders are now a Big 12-best 11-1 overall. With a victory next week against Mississippi Valley State, the Lady Raiders have a chance to close out non-conference play 12-1 which would clinch both the most wins in the league heading into conference play and the best overall record. Kansas State currently sits at 11-2 overall but will be idle until Big 12 play starts on Dec. 31.



Maupin is now averaging 12.6 points and 3.8 rebounds this season.



The Lady Raiders return to action following the Christmas break for the aforementioned matchup with Mississippi Valley State. Tip-off for the non-conference finale is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

(Texas Tech Press Release)