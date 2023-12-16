FORT WORTH, Texas – Texas Tech led from start to finish in Saturday’s 76-54 win over Vanderbilt in the US LBM Coast to Coast Challenge at Dickies Arena.

Pop Isaacs broke out of his shooting slump, hitting his first two three-point attempts to help the Red Raiders to a 9-0 start. He would finish with a game-high 19 points and add a career-high seven assists.

Three other Red Raiders scored in double figures. Chance McMillian provided 14 points off the bench, and Warren Washington and Kerwin Walton added 12 points each.

The Red Raiders (8-2) dished out 22 assists on the team’s 26 field goals on the night.

Texas Tech returns to Lubbock for a three-game homestand starting with UT Arlington at 1 p.m. Thursday at United Supermarket Arena.