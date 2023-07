LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech infielder Kevin Bazzell earned another Freshman All-America selection on Wednesday.

Baseball America named the Red Raiders third baseman to its first team. The latest honor comes a day after Bazzell received a second-team All-Freshman team selection from D1Baseball.

Bazell hit .348 with ten home runs and led the team in hits (28) and doubles (24).

The 2023 first-team All-Big 12 selection picked up Freshman All-American honors from four major baseball publications.