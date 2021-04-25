Baylor routs Texas Tech 13-3 to take series

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 5 Texas Tech’s bullpen gave up nine runs Sunday in a 13-3 loss to Baylor.

The Red Raiders (27-10, 8-7 Big 12) put runners in scoring position in the first, third and fourth innings, but failed to drive any of them home. Baylor (26-13, 7-8 Big 12) jumped ahead with back-to-back, solo home runs in the first inning and did not relinquish its lead.

Baylor roped six hits off of three Tech pitchers in the seventh inning, extending a 4-1 lead to 9-1. The win was their second of the series, with the Red Raiders’ lone triumph coming Friday night.

In the first inning, Texas Tech had runners on second and third with one out, but Cal Conley tapped a ball back to the mound that got Easton Murrell hung up in a rundown. A Braxton Fulford ground ball ended the frame.

Two straight walks to open the third inning and a leadoff Fulford double in the fourth proved to be fruitless as well.

Baylor’s Tre Richardson and Andy Thomas jumped on Mason Montgomery for the back-to-back home runs in the first. Cade Currington hit another solo shot in the fifth, giving the Bears a 3-0 lead.

The Red Raiders finally did score in the sixth inning when Cal Conley lifted a fastball out of the park to left field for a solo homer.

However, the run did not matter much after Baylor exploded for five runs in its next turn at bat. Chase Hampton allowed four straight singles, all of which came home to score.

With Sunday’s loss, the Red Raiders have now dropped two of their five Big 12 series. After a Wednesday game against New Mexico, they have a weekend trip to Austin for a monstrous series against No. 4 Texas.