LUBBOCK, Texas — Baylor Men’s Basketball Head Coach Scott Drew won the Big 12 Coach of the Year Award, the conference announced Monday. The award was voted on by the league’s coaches.

Drew won the award over Texas Tech’s Mark Adams, who led the Red Raiders to a third-place finish in the conference in his first year as the team’s head coach.

Baylor shared the Big 12 regular season title with Kansas. Of course, the Bears won the NCAA championship last season.

Drew navigated injuries throughout the season, including the season-ending loss of forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua and a lengthy injury to sharpshooter LJ Cryer. Cryer has played just 15 minutes since January 25.

Three of Baylor’s regular starters — Flo Thamba, Matthew Mayer and Adam Flagler — returned to Baylor after they were contributors on the national championship squad.

Adams, meanwhile, brought in many of his core pieces through the transfer portal. Four of Texas Tech’s top six scorers were recruited by Adams after Chris Beard bolted for the University of Texas.

Adams also had to work around injuries. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Kevin McCullar missed a combined 19 games over the course of the season.

Texas Tech beat Baylor both times the two teams matched up in the regular season.

Texas Tech did get some representation among the conference’s awards. Forward Bryson Williams was named to the Big 12’s First Team and All-Newcomer Team.