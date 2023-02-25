WACO, Texas – Texas Tech took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold off Baylor in Saturday’s 71-61 loss at the Ferrell Center.

The Lady Raiders went without a field goal in the final 2:58 and were outscored 27-13 in the final frame.

“We had our chances to win the game, and our kids played really, really hard,” head coach Krista Gerlich said. “We came out of the locker room at halftime and made some good adjustments to take the lead. We struggled to keep it.”

Texas Tech held Baylor to 0-of-12 shooting in the third quarter and outscored the Bears 20-6 to take a 48-44 lead into the fourth.

“Our kids did a great job of understanding what we talked about at halftime,” Gerlich said. “This was probably the best adjustment we’ve made in a game this season.”

The Lady Bears opened the fourth with the first five points and scored nine of the first 12 to take a 53-51 lead with 7:02 to play.

Jasmine Shavers would reclaim the lead with a three-pointer but Bayour would score seven straight to take the lead for good.

Freshman Kilah Freelon led the team with a career-high 13 points on 5-of-6 shooting.

Baylor’s Caitlin Bickle scored a game-high 21 points and added seven rebounds.

“Bickle makes a huge difference for them, so when she came back into the game, I thought she took over,” Gerlich said. “We had two critical defensive breakdowns on her and she made us pay for it. Great players do that.”

Bre’Amber Scott and Bryn Gerlich combined to score ten points in just over 27 minutes of play.

The Lady Raiders (17-12, 5-11 Big 12) return home to face TCU in the regular season home finale at 7 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

