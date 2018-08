Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tim MacAllister 4Web

LUBBOCK, TX - Texas Tech Head Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard announced Tuesday the hiring of Tim MacAllister as the program’s Chief of Staff. MacAllister will assist in many aspects of the program.

MacAllister comes to Lubbock after working for some of the nation’s premier basketball coaches, with his most recent stop being at Creighton, where he had a multitude of responsibilities under head coach Greg McDermott. He oversaw all aspects of the team’s film and video needs, opponent scouting reports and breakdown of game and practice film to create individual and team edits for the Bluejay team and staff.

“Tim has been a tremendous asset to our program over the past four years,” McDermott said. “His attention to detail coupled with his organization and his mind for the game set him apart in this profession. He was a big part of our success and I am excited to follow his promising career for years to come. Texas Tech is getting a really good young basketball coach.”

At Creighton, MacAllister saw his 2016 squad reach the NIT quarterfinals, and then helped the Bluejays back that up with consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018.

Before going to Creighton, he worked at Emory University in Atlanta, Ga., where he worked as an assistant to Jason Zimmerman for one season. The Eagles won at No. 1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point to reach the Division III Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Wisconsin-Whitewater. While at Emory, he worked with a pair of All-American post players.

MacAllister has seen success at every stop on his journey through collegiate basketball. He started as a student-assistant for three seasons (2010-11 through 2012-13) at Murray State, where he was part of a program that manufactured an overall record of 75-21, including an incredible 31-2 campaign during the 2011-12 season that saw the Racers capture both the OVC regular season and conference tournament titles. That squad earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament where it advanced to the round of 32.

One of the players MacAllister worked with while at Murray State was All-American Isaiah Canaan, the 34th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft (Houston Rockets).

That Murray State team was coached by Steve Prohm, who is now the head coach at Iowa State.

“Tim will be a great addition for Coach Beard and the Tech staff,” Prohm said. “I’m really happy for him and his wife for this opportunity. Tim will bring a lot of invaluable traits with him, but none than his high character and tremendous work ethic.”

A native of Corcoran, Calif., MacAllister went to Logan County High School in Russellville, Ky., where he played basketball and football. MacAllister earned his Bachelor of Arts from Murray State in Spanish and holds a Master of Science in Leadership from Creighton.

MacAllister also served as a Security Forces Staff Sergeant in the US Air National Guard from 2007-2013. While deployed at the Manas Air Base in Kyrgyzstan, he was the head coach of the base's first-ever basketball team (2009-10) that played a number of contests against teams throughout that country.

“I am excited to be a part of what Coach Beard and his program are building for the future.” MacAllister said. “I am thankful to Coach McDermott for the opportunity he gave me to grow at Creighton and I am thrilled to be taking the next step at Texas Tech. Coach Beard has won everywhere he has been and I hope to help cultivate further success.”

Overall, MacAllister has appeared in four NCAA Tournaments, worked with three All-Americans and seen three players selected in the NBA Draft—Canaan in 2013, Creighton’s Justin Patton in 2017 and Khyri Thomas in 2018.

MacAllister and his wife, Ashley, got married in 2014. Most recently, Ashley was the head rifle coach at Nebraska, and coached Puerto Rico in the 2016 Olympics. The couple has one son, Ezekiel, who was born in September of 2017.

