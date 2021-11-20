Behren Morton makes Texas Tech debut against Oklahoma State

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech freshman Behren Morton made his school debut Saturday against No. 9 Oklahoma State.

Morton entered in the third quarter with the Red Raiders trailing the Cowboys 16-0. Starter Donovan Smith had completed just five of 16 passes for 33 yards.

Morton completed his first career pass attempt, a screen to Erik Ezukanma. Ezukanma was tackled for no gain. Morton ran for a loss of two yards on second down and threw an incomplete pass on third.

He came to Texas Tech from Eastland High School, where he was ranked a four-star prospect by 247Sports.

