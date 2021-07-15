Big 12 aims to crack down on taunting gestures like ‘Horns Down’

FILE – In this Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) gestures “horns down” as he celebrates after scoring a touchdown on a 77-yard reception against Texas in the second half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill, File)

ARLINGTON, Texas — Big 12 officials coordinator Greg Burks said Thursday that cracking down on taunting would be a focus for the league this year. Specifically, he highlighted how a player could be penalized for using “Horns Down” against an opposing University of Texas player.

Burks made the comment during Big 12 Media Days in Arlington.

Horns Down is a popular taunt aimed toward UT players.

Burks said making the gesture wouldn’t always result in a penalty, and the issue would be considered on a case-by-case basis.

“Please all of you note, I said ‘probably,'” he said. “We have to consider intent and consider the situation. We’ll leave it to officials.”

