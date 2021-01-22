Big 12 announces baseball schedule, TTU opens March 19 vs. Oklahoma State

Story courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2021 baseball schedule Friday that will feature the customary 24 conference games split into eight three-game series.

The Red Raiders will have the same conference home slate as 2019, hosting TCU, Baylor, Oklahoma State and Kansas.

The conference season begins March 19 as the Red Raiders host Oklahoma State and culminates the weekend of May 20 with Tech hosting Kansas for the regular-season finale. The Red Raiders welcome TCU the weekend of April 9 and Baylor the weekend of April 23.

Tech will have two Thursday-Saturday series, including April 1-3 at Kansas State and May 20-22 against Kansas.

The 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship will be held at Oklahoma City’s Bricktown Ballpark May 26-30.

Season and individual ticket purchasing opportunities, as well as capacity information, at Rip Griffin Park will be provided at a later date. All dates are subject to change. Television designations will be released when available.

Tech’s opening weekend plans were revealed Thursday as the Red Raiders are one of six top-10 teams taking part in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown at the Rangers’ new Globe Life Field. No. 3 Tech will battle No. 8 Arkansas, No. 6 Ole Miss and No. 7 Mississippi State from Feb. 19-21.

The complete non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.

Tech enters the 2021 season at No. 3 in multiple preseason polls after finishing the shortened 2020 season with a 16-3 record and a No. 4 final ranking.

For the latest information on all things Texas Tech Baseball, follow @TTU_Baseball on Twitter and stay locked in on TexasTech.com.



2021 CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Mar. 19-21: Oklahoma State

Apr. 1-3: at Kansas State

Apr. 9-11: TCU

Apr. 16-18: at West Virginia

Apr. 23-25: Baylor

Apr. 30–May 2: at Texas

May 14-16: at Oklahoma

May 20-22: Kansas

