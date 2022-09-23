LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech will open the 2022-23 Big 12 schedule on New Year’s Eve.
Mark Adams’ Red Raiders open conference play on the road at TCU in Fort Worth on Saturday, December 31 to start the final season of the home-and-away series between each of the current 10 conference programs before hosting Kansas on Tuesday, January 3 to begin the home slate. That game will be the return of former Red Raider Kevin McCullar and will be broadcasted on ESPN or ESPN2.
Additionally, game times for previously announced non-conference games are now posted on the program’s schedule page. Highlights of the non-conference announcement include an 8 p.m. tipoff for the season opener on Monday, November 7 against Northwestern State and 7 p.m. tips for the games against Louisiana Tech and Georgetown at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Times and potential broadcast designations are on the TexasTech.com schedule page and will be updated throughout the season.
“We’re excited about this team,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “We have high expectations. Our fanbase expects success. West Texas fans want guys who are going to play hard and together. They want grit and represent West Texas the right way. It’s a tall order and we’ve got our work cut out for us. Our guys have embraced it though. I think we’ll be able to compete with anyone in the country.”
The Big 12 double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, March 4, heading into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be contested March 8-11 in Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Teams will step out of conference play on Saturday, January 28 for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge.
All 90 league contests are slated for telecast with 86 on ESPN platforms, including Big 12 Now on ESPN+, and four on CBS. Dates, times and television designations are subject to change. Finalized details for flex picks will be announced closer to the game dates. The Big 12 has captured the last two national championships with Baylor winning the crown in 2021 followed by Kansas bringing home the 2022 title.
Single game tickets for Red Raider Basketball home games will go on sale later this fall with more information being released at a later date.
TEXAS TECH 2023 BIG 12 SCHEDULE
Saturday, December 31
Texas Tech at TCU
Tuesday, January 3
Kansas at Texas Tech
Saturday, January 7
Oklahoma at Texas Tech
Tuesday, January 10
Texas Tech at Iowa State
Saturday, January 14
Texas Tech at Texas
Tuesday, January 17
Baylor at Texas Tech
Saturday, January 21
Texas Tech at Kansas State
Wednesday, January 25
West Virginia at Texas Tech
Monday, January 30
Iowa State at Texas Tech
Saturday, February 4
Texas Tech at Baylor
Wednesday, February 8
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
Saturday, February 11
Kansas State at Texas Tech
Monday, February 13
Texas at Texas Tech
Saturday, February 18
Texas Tech at West Virginia
Tuesday, February 21
Texas Tech at Oklahoma
Saturday, February 25
TCU at Texas Tech
Tuesday, February 28
Texas Tech at Kansas
Saturday, March 4
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
