LUBBOCK, Texas – Highlighted by a New Year’s Eve date with Iowa State and a Jan. 28 contest with Baylor, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders entire Big 12 Conference slate was announced by the conference Monday.



The 18-game schedule begins with the aforementioned clash with the Cyclones. After a two game road swing at Kansas (Jan. 4) and at TCU (Jan. 7), the Lady Raiders return home for a Wednesday night contest with the Oklahoma Sooners on Jan. 11.



The road calls once again on Jan. 14 when Tech heads to Manhattan for a Saturday date with the Wildcats.



The University of Texas make its annual trip to Lubbock for a 7 p.m. clash on Jan. 18, before Tech makes the long trip to West Virginia on Jan. 21.



After the lone mini-bye of conference play comes on Jan. 25, the Lady Raiders host Baylor on Jan. 28 for a 2 p.m. matinee.



February kicks off on the road for Tech beginning with a Feb. 1 trip to Stillwater to face the Cowgirls of Oklahoma State.



Originally scheduled for Saturday, the Lady Raiders home matchup against Kansas State has been moved to Sunday (Feb. 5). The game will tip at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.



The Moody Center and the City of Austin calls coach Gerlich’s squad on Feb. 8, followed by a home contest with the Kansas Jayhawks on Feb. 11. The game against KU will be a doubleheader with Tech men’s basketball who hosts Kansas State at 6 p.m.



A pair of contests at Oklahoma and home versus Oklahoma State are scheduled for Feb. 15 and 18 respectively followed a Feb. 22 home date with West Virginia.



Tech’s penultimate road game of the season takes the Lady Raiders to Waco on Feb. 25, while the final home game of the 2022-23 season is scheduled for Mar. 1 against TCU.



Iowa State bookends Tech’s Big 12 schedule, as the return trip to Ames is scheduled for the final day of the regular season on Mar. 4.



The 2022-23 season begins on Nov. 1 with an exhibition contest against Midwestern State, followed by the home opener on Nov. 7 against Texas A&M Corpus-Christi. The Lady Raiders open practice ahead of the 2022-23 season on Monday afternoon.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)