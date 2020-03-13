Big 12 cancels remainder of spring sports competitions, suspends practices until March 29

The Big 12 canceled the remainder of its spring sports competitions due to concerns related to coronavirus, it announced on Friday.
It also suspended practices, meetings and other organized gatherings until March 29.
For Texas Tech, that includes baseball, softball, tennis, golf and outdoor track & field.
Read the full statement below:
Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19 the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and non-conference competitions are cancelled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.