Big 12 cancels remainder of spring sports competitions, suspends practices until March 29

LUBBOCK, Texas – Courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

Texas Tech Lady Raider basketball senior Brittany Brewer was one of five players to be named a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced Friday.

Along with Brewer, the five finalists for the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award are Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Connecticut), Beatrice Mompremier (Miami), Elissa Cunane (NC State), Aliyah Boston (South Carolina).

Brewer finished her senior season as the only player in the country averaging 15+ points, 10+ rebounds and 4+ blocks, and was second nationally and first among Power Five players in blocks per game with a 4.4 average.

The Abilene, Texas native tallied 15 double-doubles on the season, and averaged 16.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game—ranking top six in the Big 12 in both.

The Selection Committee for the Lisa Leslie Award is composed of top women's college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists when the Starting Five Fan Voting goes live on Friday, March 13 via www.hoophallawards.com.

"I am so grateful to be the namesake of such a prestigious award, and all of the finalists are so deserving of this recognition," said Lisa Leslie, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2015. "It has been a joy to watch them all season and as it comes to a close, I look forward to seeing these young women play their best basketball."

The winner of the 2020 Lisa Leslie Center Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy's in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award and the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award, in addition to the Men's Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Lisa Leslie Center of the Year Award include Megan Gustafson, Iowa (2019) and A'ja Wilson, South Carolina (2018). For more information on the 2020 Lisa Leslie Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #LeslieAward on Twitter and Instagram.