LUBBOCK, Tex.- Just over a month before the start of basketball season, the Big 12 handed down the full conference schedule for its 14 members, with plenty of marquee matchups that feature the Lady Raiders.

Krista Gerlich and company begin conference play at home on December 30th, against Big 12 newcomer Houston.

As for the rest of the matchups against new Big 12 members, the Lady Raiders will also play Houston at home, Cincinnati at home and on the road, UCF will come to Lubbock on February 10th, and Tech will travel to Provo to meet BYU January 20th in their only scheduled meeting this season.

Their first home conference game will be January 3rd, 2024 against Texas, in what could be the last time for a while the Longhorns will come to Lubbock, as they will be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC at the end of the athletic calendar year.

The full conference schedule for the Lady Raiders is below:

@ Houston 12/30/23

vs. Texas 1/3/24

vs. Kansas 1/6/24

@ Oklahoma State 1/10/24

@ Oklahoma 1/13/24

vs. Iowa State 1/17/24

@ BYU 1/20/24

vs. Houston 1/24/24

vs. TCU 1/27/24

@ Cincinnati 2/3/24

@ West Virginia 2/6/14

vs. UCF 2/10/24

vs. Oklahoma State 2/14/24

@ Baylor 2/18/24

@ Texas 2/21/24

vs. Cincinnati 2/24/24

@ TCU 2/28/24

vs. Kansas State 3/2/24