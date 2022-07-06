LUBBOCK, Texas— The Big 12 met with four Pac-12 teams on Tuesday to discuss possibly joining the conference.

Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were identified as the top teams considered by the Big 12, according to reports including CBS Sports. Washington and Oregon are also being considered, potentially making the Big 12 the largest in the Football Bowl Subdivision with a record-breaking 18 teams.

Combining the Big 12 and Pac 12 in some way was also under consideration.

According to Pac-12 sources, a decision is expected soon regarding its next TV contract. The conference plans to keep 10 of its current programs.

Sources said there is a lot at stake for the future of both conferences.

Texas and Oklahoma will leave the Big 12 in mid-2025 in favor of the SEC. That would bring down the number of Big 12 teams to 16. News of Texas and Oklahoma departing the Big 12 was the catalyst that started the current round of shake-ups.

Texas Tech was critical of Texas and Oklahoma and made strong statements of support for the Big 12. Lubbock-area lawmakers also took Texas to task in special legislative committee meetings (Select Committee on the Future of College Sports in Texas).

Baylor and TCU were the other in-state schools affected by the announcement of Texas and Oklahoma departing.