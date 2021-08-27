Big 12 discussing adding BYU, The Athletic reports

FILE – BYU football players enter the field to warm up for an NCAA college football game against Utah in Provo, Utah, in this Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, file photo. A deal BYU has made available to its football players could test how much allowing athletes to be compensated by outside companies for name, image and likeness can be used as a competitive advantage. On Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, BYU announced Built Brands —- a Utah-based company that makes protein-heavy snacks —- will give the opportunity for all 123 members of its football team to be paid to promote its products. (AP Photo/George Frey, File)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas and Oklahoma are heading out of the Big 12, but there could be a new school on its way in.

The Athletic reported Friday that the conference is “seriously discussing” adding Brigham Young University (BYU).

The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that it would not be expanding past its current 12 universities, squashing the best chance that many Big 12 schools had of joining another Power Five conference.

The Big 12 created an expansion committee to replace Texas and Oklahoma, which Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt is serving on, Hocutt said Thursday.

BYU posted an 11-1 record in 2020 and finished the season ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press’ poll. The Cougars were led by quarterback Zach Wilson, who was picked No. 2 in the NFL Draft by the New York Jets. The university also boasts a successful basketball program.