Big 12 Media Days Rescheduled

DALLAS, Texas — The Big 12 Conference is rescheduling its 2020 Virtual Football Media Days presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors to Monday, August 3.

“As everyone is aware, our head coaches and student-athletes have not been able to collectively engage in organized team functions since athletics activities were suspended in March. We felt it was prudent to give coaches a chance to re-acclimate with their teams prior to participating in our annual season preview event,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

A revised version of the original July 20-21 media day schedule will be available in the coming days.

