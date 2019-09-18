Big 12 Men’s Basketball schedule announced

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 fight card has been announced.

Texas Tech, which is coming off winning a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship and advancing to the NCAA National Final, will battle in an 18-game, double round-robin conference schedule for the ninth straight season. The Red Raiders went 14-4 in Big 12 play last year to earn their first share of the regular-season title, including going 8-1 at the United Supermarkets Arena in conference play before making a run to the Final Four.

The double round-robin format will conclude on Saturday, March 7 leading into the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Championship to be contested March 11-14 in Kansas City’s Sprint Center.

The Red Raiders will open Big 12 play at home this season against Oklahoma State at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020 and close it out against Kansas on March 7, 2020 at the USA. Tech will host four conference home games in January along with playing Kentucky in Lubbock. Along with hosting the Cowboys in the conference opener, the Red Raiders host Baylor on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Iowa State on Saturday, Jan. 18 and West Virginia on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The first month of 2020 also includes trips to Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday, Jan. 11 for a matchup against the Mountaineers, a contest at Kansas State on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and at TCU on Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Fort Worth.

For the second straight season, Texas Tech will begin February with a trip to play at Kansas. The game will be played on Saturday, Feb. 1 in Lawrence, Kansas followed by the Red Raiders hosting Oklahoma on Tuesday, Feb. 4. A trip to Austin to take on Texas comes on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Frank Erwin Center before hosting TCU in an ESPN Big Monday contest on Monday, Feb. 10 at the USA. The month also includes road trips at Oklahoma State on CBS (Saturday, Feb. 15), Iowa State (Saturday, Feb. 22) and Oklahoma (Tuesday, Feb. 25). Tech hosts KSU in a rematch on Wednesday, Feb. 19 and the Longhorns on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The regular season comes to a close in March with two games, first an ESPN Big Monday game at Baylor on March 2 in Waco before the regular-season finale on Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. against the Jayhawks in Lubbock.

Seventeen of the Red Raiders’ conference games will be broadcasted on the ESPN family of networks with a CBS game at Oklahoma State. Television schedules will be announced as the season progresses and will be found at TexasTech.com on the team’s schedule page.

Texas Tech is coming off its most historic season in program history, earning 31 wins, winning a share of the Big 12 regular-season title, advancing to the NCAA tournament for the 17th time, reaching the Elite Eight for the second straight season and the Final Four for the first time. The Red Raiders earned a 61-51 win over Michigan State in the Final Four to advance to the national championship game where they fell in overtime to Virginia in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Chris Beard returns for his fourth season as the program’s head coach after earning Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second straight season and being named the Associated Press National Coach of the Year. Beard has led the Red Raiders to a 76-31 record in his three seasons, including an impressive 50-5 record at home. Tech returns three players from last year’s team in Davide Morettie, Kyler Edwards and Avery Benson and welcomes in 10 newcomers that included graduate transfers, Chrise Clarke and TJ Holyefield.

The Red Raiders will play at charity exhibition game against UTEP on Saturday, Oct. 12 in El Paso before officially opening their season on Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Eastern Illinois at the USA. Game times for the non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, January 4

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech (ESPN2/U), 11:00 a.m.

West Virginia at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 3/7:00 p.m.

Iowa State at TCU (ESPN2/U), 5:00 p.m.

Texas at Baylor (ESPN2), 7:00 p.m.

K-State at Oklahoma (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Monday, January 6

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (ESPN2), 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 7

TCU at K-State (ESPN/2/U), 8:00 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech (ESPN/2/U), 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 8

Kansas at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 11

Baylor at Kansas (CBS), 12:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State at TCU (ESPN2), 1:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at West Virginia (ESPN/2/U), 5:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa State (ESPN/2), 7:00 p.m.

K-State at Texas (LHN)

Tuesday, January 14

Texas Tech at K-State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m.

TCU at West Virginia (ESPNU), 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 15

Iowa State at Baylor (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 18

Baylor at Oklahoma State (ESPN/2/U), 11:00 a.m.

West Virginia at K-State (ESPNU), 1:00 p.m.

Kansas at Texas (ESPN/2), 1:00 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas Tech (ESPN/2/U), 3:00 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Monday, January 20

Texas at West Virginia (ESPNU), 6:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor (ESPN), 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 21

K-State at Kansas (ESPN/2/U), 6:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Iowa State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 27

Kansas at Oklahoma State (ESPN), 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 29

Texas at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at K-State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Baylor at Iowa State (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas Tech (Big 12 Now on ESPN+)

Saturday, February 1

K-State at West Virginia (ESPN/2/U), 1:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (ABC), 2:00 p.m.

TCU at Baylor (ESPN2/U), 3:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas (ESPN/2), 3/5:00 p.m.

Iowa State at Texas (LHN)

Monday, February 3

Baylor at K-State (ESPN2) 8:00 p.m.

Texas at Kansas (ESPN), 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 4

Oklahoma at Texas Tech (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 5

Iowa State at West Virginia (ESPN2/U), 6:00 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 8

Kansas at TCU (ESPN/2), 11:00 a.m.

West Virginia at Oklahoma (ESPNU), 1:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at Texas (ESPN2), 3:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Baylor (ESPN2) , 5:00 p.m.

K-State at Iowa State (ESPN2), 7:00 p.m.

Monday, February 10

TCU at Texas Tech (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m.

Baylor at Texas (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 11

Oklahoma State at K-State (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 12

Kansas at West Virginia (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 6:00 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 15

Oklahoma at Kansas (ESPN/2), 11:00 a.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State (CBS), 12:00 p.m.

Texas at Iowa State (ESPN/2), 1:00 p.m.

West Virginia at Baylor (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 3:00 p.m.

K-State at TCU (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 4:00 p.m.

Monday, February 17

Iowa State at Kansas (ESPN), 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 18

Oklahoma State at West Virginia (ESPN/2/U), 6:00 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma (ESPN/2/U), 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, February 19

K-State at Texas Tech (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m.

TCU at Texas (LHN)

Saturday, February 22

Kansas at Baylor (ESPN/2), 11:00 a.m.

Texas at K-State (CBS), 1:00 p.m.

West Virginia at TCU (ESPN/2/U), 1:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State (ESPN/2/U), 3:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at Iowa State (ESPN/2/U), 5:00 p.m.

Monday, February 24

West Virginia at Texas (ESPNU), 6:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Kansas (ESPN), 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, February 25

TCU at Iowa State (ESPNU), 6:00 p.m.

K-State at Baylor (Big 12 Now on ESPN+) , 7:00 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma (ESPN/2), 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

Texas at Texas Tech (ESPN/2), 11:00 a.m.

Kansas at K-State (CBS), 12:30 PM

Baylor at TCU (ESPN/2/U), 1:00 p.m.

Iowa State at Oklahoma State (ESPN2/U), 3:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia (ESPN2/U), 3:00 p.m.

Monday, March 2

Texas Tech at Baylor (ESPN), 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 3

Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN/2/U), 8:00 p.m.

West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

TCU at Kansas (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 7:00 p.m.

K-State at Oklahoma State (ESPN2/U), 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 7

Baylor at West Virginia (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 12:00 p.m.

Kansas at Texas Tech (ESPN/2), 1:00 p.m.

Iowa State at K-State (Big 12 Now on ESPN+), 3:00 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas (ESPN/2), 3:00 p.m.

Oklahoma at TCU (ESPN2), 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday-Saturday, March 11-14

Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship (Kansas City)