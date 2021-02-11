Big 12 publicly reprimands Chris Beard

RETRANMISSION TO CORRECT FIRST TECHNICAL – Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard reacts to his first technical foul during the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against West Virginia in Lubbock, Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 issued a public reprimand of Texas Tech’s Chris Beard following his ejection from the Red Raiders game with West Virginia on Tuesday.



“Coach Beard’s conduct was inconsistent with sportsmanship expectations in the Big 12 Conference,” stated Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “He is being issued a public reprimand, and put on notice that any future sportsmanship violations may lead to a more severe penalty.”

Beard was not fined.

The Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5) return to action against TCU at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Fort Worth.