Big 12 releases women’s basketball schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 Conference has released the 2021-22 women’s basketball conference schedule, the league announced on Wednesday.

With the team’s nonconference schedule being released on Tuesday, the Lady Raiders’ 2021-22 schedule is complete. The slate features 15 home games at United Supermarkets Arena, including six weekend home games.

Tech will open up its conference schedule at home against Oklahoma on Jan. 2 at United Supermarkets Arena, followed by a road trip to Austin to face Texas on Jan. 5.

Oklahoma State travels to Lubbock for a Jan. 8 showdown before the Lady Raiders hit the road again for West Virginia on Jan. 12. Texas Tech hosts Kansas State on Jan. 15, before a two-game road stretch at TCU (Jan. 19) and Kansas (Jan. 22).

The Lady Raiders host 2021 Big 12 Champion Baylor on Jan. 26 to open a two-game homestand that will be wrapped up on Jan. 29 against Iowa State.

Following their back-to-back home games, Texas Tech will play three of the next four on the road, including games at Kansas State (Feb. 5), Oklahoma State (Feb. 12) and Oklahoma (Feb. 16), while playing host to Texas at United Supermarkets Arena on Feb. 9.

The Lady Raiders will wrap up the home schedule by welcoming in Kansas (Feb. 19), West Virginia (Feb. 23) and TCU (March 2). Texas Tech will travel to Iowa State (Feb. 26) and Baylor (March 5) to wind down the regular season road schedule.

The Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship is set for March 10-13 at Kansas City’s Municipal Auditorium.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased over the phone at (806) 742-8324 or online at TexasTech.com.

(Courtesy: Texas Tech Sports Communications Department)