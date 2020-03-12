Big 12 suspends regular-season competitions until March 29

Breaking News
LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 Conference announces that beginning Friday, March 13, it is suspending all regular-season competitions, on- and off-campus recruiting, and out-of-season practices until Sunday, March 29.

The suspension of these athletic-related activities does not include campus-based practices for in-season sports, strength and conditioning activities for all sports,  and does not apply to teams and individuals participating in NCAA Championship competition.

Earlier today the Conference announced the cancellation of Big 12 Championship events through April 15.

