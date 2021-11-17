Big 12 suspends Texas Tech radio crew for questioning referees’ integrity

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 suspended Texas Tech’s radio announcers from Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State, it announced Wednesday.

The conference issued a public reprimand for the announcers as a response to comments made during last Saturday’s game, a Texas Tech victory over Iowa State.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the announcers questioned the integrity of the game’s officials.

“I understand the roles of the play-by-play and color analyst,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “However as University representatives they also have an obligation to adhere to Conference policy regarding comments about game officials. The comments by the Red Raider Radio Network booth announcers were contrary to expected levels of respect and professionalism. Questioning the integrity of Conference officials and specifically calling out members of the officiating crew is well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior.”