WACO, Texas – Texas Tech’s final game at the Ferrell Center was one to forget.

Texas Tech trailed by four points at the half but allowed No. 11 Baylor to score 51 second-half points to complete the season sweep with the 89-62 win.

“We’ve had some good games, and overall, I feel like we’re getting better,” head coach Mark Adams said. “But today was a step back. At least the second half was.”

Texas Tech led 17-12 with 9:51 remaining in the first half after back-to-back De’Vion Harmon buckets to give the Red Raiders their largest lead of the game. Harmon led the team with 20 points.

Baylor answered with a 7-0 run capped by an Adam Flagler layup and would never trail again. Flagler was one of three Bears to score in double figures. He scored 13 points. Jalen Bridges scored a team-high 18, and Keyonte George added 17. The trio hit seven of Baylor’s ten three-pointers.

“It goes back to their guards,” Adams said. “They are outstanding. Baylor is one of the best offensive squads in the country. They are so explosive. We were trying to keep them in check and did pretty good in the first half. The dam broke though, and once they get going you have to start scrambling. It’s difficult to play Baylor from behind.”

Jaylon Tyson recorded his third career double-double with 19 points and ten rebounds. He matched his career high, which he set in the first beat with Baylor.

Baylor held Kevin Obanor to six points, and the Red Raider bench combined to score just four in the loss.

The Red Raiders (12-11, 1-9 Big 12) visit Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Stillwater.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)