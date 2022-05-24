IRVING, Texas— Twelve Red Raiders were recipients for 16 categories of selections for the 2022 edition of the All-Big 12 awards on Tuesday.

Texas Tech starter Brandon Birdswell was named the 2022 Big 12 Pitcher of the Year. Catcher and first baseman Hudson White was selected as the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

“Receiving multiple selections was Birdswell, named to the All-Big 12 first team in addition to pitcher of the year” Texas Tech said. “In addition to being the freshman of the year, White was a second-team All-Big 12 pick and named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team.”

The honorees of the Big 12 baseball awards were selected by votes from the conference’s head coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own players.

The 2022 All-Big 12 awards are a precursor to the upcoming Big 12 tournament. The Red Raiders are set to compete in the 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday. Texas Tech holds the No. 2 seed and will play No. 7 seed, Kansas State, at 4:00 PM.