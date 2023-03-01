LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech won its ninth straight game to start the season with Tuesday’s 9-4 victory over Air Force, but the Red Raiders saw their starting pitcher leave early with arm soreness.

Bo Blessie exited in the first inning after facing just four batters.

“Obviously, when you come out of a game a third of an inning in, 18, 19 pitches in, it’s probably not good,” head coach Tim Tadlock said. “He’s had a history of having some soreness in the same spot, and it just reared its head again.”

The senior right-hander missed Sunday’s start because of arm soreness. After Tuesday’s game, Tadlock was asked if this latest setback would lead to an MRI on the arm.

“I’m sure we’ll do something along those lines,” Tadlock said. “I’m sure he’ll be shut down for a while.”

Josh Sanders relieved Blessie and gave up three runs on three hits in an inning and two-thirds before giving way to Zach Erdman. The freshman lefty picked up the win after throwing three scoreless innings.

After an inning of work from Ethan Coombes, Brandon Beckel was called on to get the Red Raiders out of a jam in the seventh inning. With two runners on, Beckel got a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts to end the Falcons’ threat.

Damian Bravo was the fifth and final reliever to see action on Tuesday. The freshman pitched the ninth to help the Red Raiders take the series opener.

“Baseball is about picking each other up, I think that the whole group picked up Bo Blessie, they all care for him, they’re all friends, and they hate it for him,” Tadlock said. “The whole team really picked him up for that matter.”

Jason Davis/Nexstar

The Red Raiders started the scoring in the bottom of the first when Nolen Hester scored on an Austin Green sacrifice fly to left to make it 1-0. Texas Tech entered the game leading in nation in sac flies.

Air Force would take a 3-1 lead in the top of the second, but Hudson White would even it up with a two-run home run over the left field fence.

The Red Raiders would plate three runs in the fifth inning, including a two-run double from Kevin Bazzell to make it 6-3.

Texas Tech would score one more in the seventh and two in the eighth on a Gage Harrelson triple, scoring Hester and Will Burns.

Harrelson finished 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, and two runs scored. It’s the freshman’s seventh multi-hit game in nine starts.

The Red Raiders wrap up the two-game series with Air Force at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Rip Griffin Park. Righthander Jacob Rogers takes the mound for Texas Tech