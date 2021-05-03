Both Texas Tech tennis teams make NCAA Tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas — Brackets for the 2021 NCAA Tournaments in men’s and women’s tennis were revealed Monday, and both Texas Tech teams made the cut.

The women’s team will travel to Los Angeles to face the University of San Diego on May 7 for its opening matchup. If the Lady Raiders advance, they will face the winner of UCLA and Grand Canyon.

The men’s team will play its opener Friday in Athens, GA against Virginia Tech. The winner of that matchup will face either Georgia or East Tennessee State.

Safe to say the Texas Tech Men's Tennis team was pretty pumped for the Red Raiders' first NCAA Tournament berth under head coach Danny Whitehead



Tech will head to Athens to take on Virginia Tech in the first round and then the winner will take on the winner of (11) Georgia/ETSU pic.twitter.com/BuK6mvPZgM — Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) May 3, 2021

Texas Tech’s men’s tennis team will go into the tournament with a 12-7 record. The women’s team has a 15-8 mark.