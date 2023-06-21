LUBBOCK, Texas — The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday announced its bracket for the 2023 Lubbock Regional.

The games were set to take place July 19-23 at United Supermarkets Arena.

Former Texas Tech graduate and longtime NBA assistant coach Jason Staudt will serve as the team's head coach

The Air Raiders will take on the Purple Hearts on Wednesday, July 19 at 8:00 p.m. For information about tickets, click here.

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 21, 2023 – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – the $1 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN networks – today announced the bracket for this year’s tournament.

Air Raiders, the Texas Tech alumni team, will serve as the featured team for one of TBT’s eight regionals, and compete against seven other teams for the chance to advance closer to TBT’s $1 million prize. The games, which will take place July 19-23, will be played at United Supermarkets Arena.

This summer will be Air Raiders second year competing in TBT. Last year, the team won their first game in the Wichita Regional before being eliminated in the second round.

Air Raiders, the number one seed in the Lubbock Regional, are organized by former Texas Tech walk-ons Andrew Sorrells and Clark Lammert. Former Texas Tech graduate and longtime NBA assistant coach Jason Staudt will serve as the team’s head coach. Air Raiders current roster includes:

John Roberson (2007-11)

Toddrick Gotcher (2011-16)

Dejan Kravic (2012-14)

Zach Smith (2014-18)

Davide Moretti (2017-20)

Matt Mooney (2018-19)

Tariq Owens (2018-19)

Kyler Edwards (2018-21)

Davion Warren (2021-22)

The rest of the region includes:

#2 seed Bleed Green (North Texas alumni): Bleed Green returns to TBT for a second year after a surprise run last summer saw them make it all the way to the Wichita Regional championship game.

Bleed Green returns to TBT for a second year after a surprise run last summer saw them make it all the way to the Wichita Regional championship game. #3 seed HBCUnited: Representing players from the various Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country, the HBCUnited roster features longtime New York Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn, who starred at Norfolk State.

Representing players from the various Historically Black Colleges and Universities around the country, the HBCUnited roster features longtime New York Knicks center Kyle O’Quinn, who starred at Norfolk State. #4 seed The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni) : Representing the University of New Mexico as well as the entire state, the Lobo alumni team will look to play spoiler in Lubbock.

: Representing the University of New Mexico as well as the entire state, the Lobo alumni team will look to play spoiler in Lubbock. #5 seed Austin’s Own (Texas alumni) : A first-year team representing the University of Texas, their roster is filled with notable alumni representing multiple eras, like Myck Kabongo, Jordan Hamilton, Cameron Ridley, Clint Chapman, Kerwin Roach, and more.

: A first-year team representing the University of Texas, their roster is filled with notable alumni representing multiple eras, like Myck Kabongo, Jordan Hamilton, Cameron Ridley, Clint Chapman, Kerwin Roach, and more. #6 seed In The Lab: A basketball content brand with more than 600,000 YouTube subscribers, their roster features prominent basketball influencers Devin Williams and D’Vontay Friga, in addition to some high-level overseas pros.

A basketball content brand with more than 600,000 YouTube subscribers, their roster features prominent basketball influencers Devin Williams and D’Vontay Friga, in addition to some high-level overseas pros. #7 seed Rise & Grind: Rise & Grind are a collection of DII, DIII, and NAIA ballers who are looking to earn some spotlight on a national stage.

Rise & Grind are a collection of DII, DIII, and NAIA ballers who are looking to earn some spotlight on a national stage. #8 seed Purple Hearts: Purple Hearts secured their spot in the Lubbock Regional via buy-in.

The #1 seed Air Raiders will take on the #8 seed Purple Hearts in the team’s first-round game on Wednesday, July 19 at 8 pm CT. If Air Raiders advances to the second round, they will face the winner of #4 seed The Enchantment and #5 seed Austin’s Own on Friday, July 21 at 8 pm CT. The Lubbock Regional championship game will be Sunday, July 23 at 12 pm CT.

The Lubbock Regional winner will travel to Louisville for TBT’s quarterfinals game against the Louisville Regional winner on Monday, July 31 at 8 pm CT. The winner of that game will advance to TBT’s semifinals in Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 2, and the $1M winner-take-all championship game will also be in Philadelphia on Thursday, August 3.

For more information on the Lubbock Regional or to purchase tickets to one of the games, visit TheTournament.com/Lubbock.

