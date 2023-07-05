LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Red Raiders landed on the 2023 All-Big 12 preseason team.

Texas Tech sophomore wide receiver Jerand Bradley and super senior defensive lineman Jaylon Hutchings were among the 29 players from across the league’s 14 teams to make the team, determined by media members.

Hutchings and Bradley were each named honorable mention All-Big 12 selections following the 2022 season.

Bradley’s selection follows a breakout redshirt freshman season a year ago where he led the Red Raiders with 51 catches for 744 yards and six touchdowns through the air.

Hutchings has totaled 149 tackles for his career, including 18.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He is coming off his best season as a Red Raider with 50 stops in 2022 and 5.5 tackles that went for a loss.

Bradley and Hutchings will take part in Big 12 Media Days on July 13 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They will join head coach Joey McGuire, quarterback Tyler Shough, running back Tahj Brooks, and defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)