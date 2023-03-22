LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech pitcher Brandon Beckel will have to serve a four-game suspension following his ejection in the sixth inning of Sunday’s series finale against Oklahoma State.

Both team’s were issued a warning prior to Beckel’s ejection.

According to the Big 12 conference, Beckel was ejected under rule 5-17, unsportsmanlike conduct. The summary of ejections and suspensions from the baseball rulebook, provided by the Big 12, lists the offense as verbal abuse/bench jockeying. Per NCAA Baseball Playing Rule 2-26-e, an ejection of a pitcher carries a four-game suspension.

Senior associate athletics director Robert Giovannetti told everythinglubbock.com that Texas Tech pursued all available options, but according to the NCAA baseball rulebook, there is no appeal process.

Beckel will miss Texas Tech’s series against Texas in Austin and a midweek game against New Mexico in Albuquerque. He can return in the Red Raiders series opener against TCU at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Rip Griffin Park.