IRVING, Texas – Make it three weeks in a row, a Texas Tech baseball player has been honored with a weekly award from the Big 12 Conference. On Monday, the league announced Brandon Birdsell was selected as the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for games played March 7-13.



Birdsell tossed a career game on Saturday at Rice, striking out 15 batters in a six-inning no-hitter. His final line was 6.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 15 K & 0 BB.



The right-handers’ 15 strikeouts are the most by a Big 12 pitcher in a single game this season and a career-high for Birdsell. The total strikeouts were the most by a Red Raider since Bobby Doran’s 16 versus Missouri on May 1, 2010. The school record is 18, owned by Monty Ward (1998) and Buddy Hampton (1968).



En route to 15 strikeouts, Birdsell struck out eight-straight batters to open the game – a feat last accomplished by Ryan Moseley when he fanned eight-straight versus Oklahoma State on April 24, 2015. Birdsell was also the first Red Raider to carry a no-hitter through 6.0 innings since Mason Montgomery (6.0 IP) at Texas on March 17, 2019. Birdsell was lifted after 90 pitches and Saturday’s no-hitter was carried into the eighth inning by-committee, and broken up at the 7.1 IP mark. Tech defeated Rice, 3-2, and allowed three hits as a team.



For 2022, Birdsell joins previous Big 12 of the week award winners Parker Kelly (Player of the Week, March 7), Owen Washburn (Newcomer of the Week, March 7) and Ty Coleman (Player of the Week/Newcomer of the Week, Feb. 28). For more information from the Big 12, visit Big12Sports.com.



Birdsell was also named one of four Golden Spikes Top Performers of the Week. A fan vote will be conducted until Noon on Tuesday to name a winner. To submit a vote visit, click this LINK.

