Brandon Birdsell to come back for another season at Texas Tech

On Saturday, Texas Tech right handed pitcher Brandon Birdsell went to Twitter to announce that he would return to Lubbock for another season with the Red Raiders.
The sophomore from Willis, Texas was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 11th round of the MLB Draft on Tuesday, but decided instead to try and improve his draft stock in 2022.
In 2021, Birdsell’s season was cut short due to a torn rotator cuff that he suffered in April against TCU. In his eight appearances for Texas Tech, he went 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA to go along with 36 strikeouts.