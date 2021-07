On Wednesday, former Texas Tech Baseball player Braxton Fulford signed to officially become a member of the Colorado Rockies organization.

6th-rder Braxton Fulford signs w/@Rockies for $280k (pick 170 value = $296,400). Texas Tech C, quality receiver, strong arm, power-over-hit guy w/14 HR this spring. @MLBDraft — Jim Callis (@jimcallisMLB) July 21, 2021

During his time as a Red Raider, the former Monterey Plainsmen standout started 144 games in the red and black, and most recently was coming off a career season where he 14 home runs and tallied 45 RBI.

With Fulford signing, Brandon Birdsell remains the only Red Raider who was drafted but will return to school for the 2022 baseball season.