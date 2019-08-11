Brett Masi resigns to take head coach position at USC

A Texas Tech official has confirmed to Red Raider Nation that Men’s Tennis Head Coach Brett Masi has resigned and will take the same position at the University of Southern California.

Masi came to Texas Tech in 2016 and led the Red Raiders to the NCAA Tournament in three of his four seasons as the head coach. He was also named the Big 12 Co-Head Coach of the Year in 2016.

This will not be his first time coaching at USC, as he was an assistant coach for the Trojans from 2005-09. In that time, the Trojans won one national title (2009).

Associate Athletic Director Sandy Collins will take over the day-to-day operations of the tennis team until a new head coach is hired.