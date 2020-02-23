Brewer becomes Lady Raiders’ single season blocks leader

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy of Nexstar Media Group

AMES, Iowa — Brittany Brewer blocked four shots in the first half of Texas Tech’s game against Iowa State Sunday, becoming the Lady Raiders’ single season leader in blocks.

Brewer already has 108 blocks on the season, passing Cisti Greenwald’s previous record of 105. Brewer has 270 blocks on her career as a Lady Raider.

Against Louisiana-Monroe on December 22, Brewer blocked 16 shots, tying an NCAA record.

She is averaging 4.3 blocks per game this season, to go along with 16 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar