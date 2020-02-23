Brewer becomes Lady Raiders’ single season blocks leader

AMES, Iowa — Brittany Brewer blocked four shots in the first half of Texas Tech’s game against Iowa State Sunday, becoming the Lady Raiders’ single season leader in blocks.
Brewer already has 108 blocks on the season, passing Cisti Greenwald’s previous record of 105. Brewer has 270 blocks on her career as a Lady Raider.
Against Louisiana-Monroe on December 22, Brewer blocked 16 shots, tying an NCAA record.
She is averaging 4.3 blocks per game this season, to go along with 16 points and 10.3 rebounds.